Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Mohali's Fortis Hospital; Akali Leader Bikram Majithia Claims Chief Minister Suffering From 'Liver Cirrhosis'; Watch Video

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia made shocking claims regarding the health of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after the latter was admitted to Mohali's Fortis Hospital on Wednesday night | X | PTI | Bikram Singh Majithia

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Mohali's Fortis Hospital on Wednesday (September 25) night. Though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Mann has been admitted for routine health checkup, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia raised questions over AAP's claims related to Mann's health.

Majithia demanded more clarity over Mann's health from AAP and made serious claims regarding Bhagwant Mann's health condition. "All is well with the Chief Minister (Bhagwant Mann) or no?(sic)," Majithia said and demanded transparency over the matter saying the people of Punjab had the right to know about the CM's health.

"The facts are being hidden. I have information that last night he fell unconscious 2-3 times and he also had problems with his breathing," claimed Majithia in a video uploaded on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Majithia Makes Shocking Claims

"I have received credible information that Chief Minister is suffering from liver cirrhosis. He should improve his condition or else liver transplant would be the only option left. Liver transplant leads to a number of problems and it affects the normal functioning," Majithia said in his video.

"This happens due to excess consumption of alcohol and the liver not recovering...This is the reason he (Mann) has been getting treated at Apollo Hospital. However, yesterday night he was not able to reach Apollo and thus sought treatment at Fortis," Majithia claimed.

"I will appeal Fortis Hospital to not repeat mistakes and not to allow a rereun of what happened in Tamil Nadu with Jayalalithaa in Punjab," Majithia shockingly said. "There should be transparency...I again wish him (CM Mann) well," he said before the video ended.

ਜੋ ਮੇਰੇ ਕੋਲ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਹੈ 👇

👉CM ਨੂੰ Liver cirrhosis ਨੇ ਜੋ ਮੈ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਕਿਹਾ ਸੀ❗️

👉 liver ਕਰਾਉਣਾ ਪੈ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ TRANSPLANT ❗️



👉 ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਅਤੇ fortis hospital ਨੂੰ cm ਦਾ Heath bulletin ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਾਰੀ❗️ @BhagwantMann pic.twitter.com/WgpYR3aiNG — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) September 26, 2024

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital last week. Even then there was no official word from AAP or Punjab government over the issue.

However, news agency IANS reported AAP calling CM Mann's visit a "routine health checkup" and claimed he was doing fine. However, there was no official statement either by the party or the government about CM Mann’s condition.