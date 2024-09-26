 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Mohali's Fortis Hospital; Akali Leader Bikram Majithia Claims Chief Minister Suffering From 'Liver Cirrhosis'; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Mohali's Fortis Hospital; Akali Leader Bikram Majithia Claims Chief Minister Suffering From 'Liver Cirrhosis'; Watch Video

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Mohali's Fortis Hospital; Akali Leader Bikram Majithia Claims Chief Minister Suffering From 'Liver Cirrhosis'; Watch Video

"The facts are being hidden. I have information that last night he fell unconscious 2-3 times and he also had problems with his breathing," claimed Majithia in a video uploaded on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. "All is well with the Chief Minister (Bhagwant Mann) or no?(sic)," Majithia said and demanded transparency over the matter saying Punjab had the right to know about its CM's health.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia made shocking claims regarding the health of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after the latter was admitted to Mohali's Fortis Hospital on Wednesday night | X | PTI | Bikram Singh Majithia

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Mohali's Fortis Hospital on Wednesday (September 25) night. Though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Mann has been admitted for routine health checkup, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia raised questions over AAP's claims related to Mann's health.

Majithia demanded more clarity over Mann's health from AAP and made serious claims regarding Bhagwant Mann's health condition. "All is well with the Chief Minister (Bhagwant Mann) or no?(sic)," Majithia said and demanded transparency over the matter saying the people of Punjab had the right to know about the CM's health.

"The facts are being hidden. I have information that last night he fell unconscious 2-3 times and he also had problems with his breathing," claimed Majithia in a video uploaded on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Majithia Makes Shocking Claims

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: MCZMA Clears Varsave To Ghodbunder Fort Waterfront Development Project In Kashimira; Phase 1 Work To Begin Next Month
Mira Bhayandar: MCZMA Clears Varsave To Ghodbunder Fort Waterfront Development Project In Kashimira; Phase 1 Work To Begin Next Month
Isha Ambani, Parita Parekh Shine Among India’s Youngest Entrepreneurs In 2024 Hurun Under-35 List; Check More Details On Top Sectors & Cities
Isha Ambani, Parita Parekh Shine Among India’s Youngest Entrepreneurs In 2024 Hurun Under-35 List; Check More Details On Top Sectors & Cities
IIM Lucknow Ranks Fourth In India By QS Business Master’s Rankings 2025
IIM Lucknow Ranks Fourth In India By QS Business Master’s Rankings 2025
Mumbai Metro 2A & 7 Connecting Andheri To Dahisar Records Highest 2,87,073 Daily Ridership
Mumbai Metro 2A & 7 Connecting Andheri To Dahisar Records Highest 2,87,073 Daily Ridership

"I have received credible information that Chief Minister is suffering from liver cirrhosis. He should improve his condition or else liver transplant would be the only option left. Liver transplant leads to a number of problems and it affects the normal functioning," Majithia said in his video.

"This happens due to excess consumption of alcohol and the liver not recovering...This is the reason he (Mann) has been getting treated at Apollo Hospital. However, yesterday night he was not able to reach Apollo and thus sought treatment at Fortis," Majithia claimed.

"I will appeal Fortis Hospital to not repeat mistakes and not to allow a rereun of what happened in Tamil Nadu with Jayalalithaa in Punjab," Majithia shockingly said. "There should be transparency...I again wish him (CM Mann) well," he said before the video ended.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital last week. Even then there was no official word from AAP or Punjab government over the issue.

Read Also
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Under Observation At Delhi's Apollo Hospital, Doing Fine: Sources
article-image

However, news agency IANS reported AAP calling CM Mann's visit a "routine health checkup" and claimed he was doing fine. However, there was no official statement either by the party or the government about CM Mann’s condition.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sacked Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Gets Relief For Now, Delhi High Court Extends Protection...

Sacked Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Gets Relief For Now, Delhi High Court Extends Protection...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Mohali's Fortis Hospital; Akali Leader Bikram Majithia Claims...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Mohali's Fortis Hospital; Akali Leader Bikram Majithia Claims...

'Congress Has Become Spokesperson Of Urban Naxalism; BJP Is The Only Nationalist Party,' Claims...

'Congress Has Become Spokesperson Of Urban Naxalism; BJP Is The Only Nationalist Party,' Claims...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 26, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 26, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 26, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 26, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...