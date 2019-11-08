Punjab CM asks Google to remove anti-India App

Chandigarh: Perturbed over reports of the launch of an anti-India App by Google, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday directed his officers to take up the matter appropriately and asked the technology company to remove it.

He also urged the Centre to direct the company to take down the controversial App immediately.

The state has taken up the issue with Google, said an official spokesperson, adding that, acting on the Chief Minister's directives, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta is also coordinating with central security agencies to tackle the threat triggered by the launch of the '2020 Sikh Referendum' App, just ahead of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.