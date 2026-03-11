Punjab Budget Session: Tempers Run High As Oppn Congress Moves Condemnation Resolution Against CM Bhagwant Mann

Tempers Run High As Oppn Congress Moves Condemnation Resolution Against CM Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: Even as heated exchanges continued for the second consecutive day during the ongoing budget session of Punjab assembly between ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress MLAs over `derogatory’ remarks on women made by Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, tempers ran high on Wednesday with the Congress moving a condemnation resolution against chief minister Bhagwant Mann over his alleged disparaging remarks against women.

The House sank into a stormy uproar during the Zero Hour when finance minister Harpal Cheema objected to Khaira's recent alleged remark against women beneficiaries and also used an inappropriate remark on Wednesday about ``bonded labourers’’. Seeking Khaira’s apology, Cheema urged cancellation of his membership as an MLA. Several of the women AAP MLAs also rushed to the Well of the House stating Khaira had no right to sit in the session.

Chaotic situation continued even as Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan asked Khaira to apologise before explaining his comments on women volunteers celebrating the Rs 1,000 aid given to women by the AAP government, and the latter refused to do so. However, backing Khaira and raising slogans against the ruling AAP, the Congress MLA went to the Well of the House and later staged a walkout. They subsequently returned and Bajwa moved a condemnation resolution to be brought against CM Mann for his recent 'disparaging' comments against women. However, the Speaker rejected it.

GANIEVE TO MOVE NCW AGAINST CM’S REMARKS

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia, wife of senior SAD leader Bikram Majithia, on Wednesday said she would approach the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking action against Mann over his alleged remarks objectifying women and using derogatory language. She added that if the ruling party was genuinely concerned about women’s dignity, it should have supported the resolution brought by the Congress seeking action against the Chief Minister over his remarks.