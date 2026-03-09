Punjab Budget Session: 'Assets Worth ₹241 Crore Frozen, ₹17 Crore Drug Money Recovered In Crackdown On Trafficking,' Says Minister Harpal Cheema

Harpal Cheema |

Chandigarh: Giving details about the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s crackdown on drug trafficking in past one year in Punjab, finance minister Harpal Cheema on Monday informed the assembly that assets worth Rs 241 crore had been frozen and Rs 17 cr drug money recovered from the drug traffickers during the past one year.

Addressing the House on behalf of chief minister Bhagwant Mann regarding the Punjab government’s ongoing action against drug trafficking, Cheema while responding to a question raised by Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, said that from 1 March 2025 to 28 February 2026, the AAP government had registered 36,178 First Information Reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested 47,902 accused.”

Stating that 3,173 drug suppliers and distributors and 429 big fishes who were involved in this crime were arrested, he said that the police seized 2,276 kilograms of heroin, 29 tonnes of poppy husk, 686 kilograms of opium and 786 kilograms of marijuana. In addition, 68 kilograms of charas, 4 kilograms of cocaine, 36 kilograms of ICE and more than 49 lakh illicit pills and capsules were also recovered.

Punjab Police recovered 285 drones and confiscated 338 kilograms of heroin that was being transported through these rogue drones, he said and added that the police also recovered Rs 17 crore in direct drug money. A total of 323 illegally constructed properties belonging to drug smugglers were demolished and illegally acquired assets worth Rs 241 crore belonging to 569 drug smugglers frozen, he added.