Punjab Proposes ₹11,577 Crore For Home Affairs, Justice & Jails In 2026-27 Budget To Bolster Security & Surveillance

Chandigarh: Asserting that development cannot take root where law and order is uncertain, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday proposed an allocation of Rs 11,577 crore for the department of home affairs, justice and jails for 2026-27, with a focus on strengthening institutional capacity, technology-driven surveillance, and prison security.

While presenting the Punjab budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly here, Cheema said the allocation reflects the AAP government's continued commitment to strengthening institutional capacity, technological capability and operational readiness.

"Internal security is the foundation upon which every reform stands. Development cannot take root where law and order is uncertain. Over the past four years, this government has moved from reactive policing to a structured, intelligence-led security architecture aimed at dismantling organised criminal networks rather than merely responding to incidents," said Cheema.

Noting that 553-km international border, that Punjab shares with Pakistan, requires constant vigilance, Cheema said the establishment of a second line of defense through installation of 2,367 CCTV cameras across 636 strategic locations in border districts marks a decisive shift towards technology-backed surveillance. "With 1,719 cameras already installed and control rooms operational in respective police stations, round-the-clock monitoring has significantly strengthened efforts to curb narcotics smuggling and anti-national activities," said Cheema.

The FM also highlighted the role of emergency response services through the Emergency Response Support System-Dial-112 and said it has emerged as a key citizen support platform in the state. Since its launch, the system has handled more than 2.62 crore calls, demonstrating its wide usage by the public for emergency assistance, said Cheema. Another major initiative that has contributed to public safety is the 'Sadak Surakhya Force', which was launched to improve road safety and provide faster emergency assistance on highways.

"The Sadak Surakhya Force has further enhanced public safety by reducing emergency response time to 6-7 minutes on designated highway stretches, leading to tangible improvements in road safety and reduction of deaths in road accidents across the state. During the current year, 508 four-wheelers are being purchased to further strengthen the support system under Dial-112, he informed the House. Alongside policing and emergency services, the government is also focusing on strengthening prison administration through enhanced security and infrastructure modernisation.

"Advanced V-Kavach 2.0 jammer systems are being installed in major and sensitive jails to curb unauthorised communication, and AI-based CCTV surveillance is being expanded to improve monitoring and internal security," he said. "An allocation of Rs 535 crore is proposed in FY 2026-27 to undertake various initiatives, including security modernisation, infrastructure strengthening and capacity enhancement," said Cheema.

