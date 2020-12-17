Punjab: BSF guns down two terrorists at Attari border, search operation underway

The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am, officials told news agency PTI.

Last week, drone movement was noticed at the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF had said the drone went back after the troops fired at it. Amid these developments at the border areas, jawans on the border are keeping strict vigil.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army killed two Pakistan Army soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) opposite the Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday.

"Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed along LoC opposite Naushera sector by Indian Army while retaliating to ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army there yesterday," sources told ANI on Wednesday.

(Inputs from ANI and PTI)