Punjab Blast: Explosion On Amritsar–Delhi Rail Line Near Sirhind Leaves Damaged Freight Train Track, Loco Pilot Injured; Video

Punjab: A suspected act of sabotage was reported on the Amritsar–Delhi railway line late Friday night after an explosion damaged a section of track near Khanpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Sirhind railway station. Videos of the blast site have surfaced on the internet showing the damage caused by the late-night explosion.

🚨#Breaking:​An explosion occurred on the DFC commercial private #railway line near Khanpur, Sirhind, last night. 🚂⚠️

​The #blast appears to be a deliberate attempt to damage the tracks. While the exact cause and motive remain under investigation, authorities are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/LphC5djtQe — Sumiit Siingh (@imsumitsinghs) January 24, 2026

High-Grade Explosives Likely Used For Blast

According to preliminary reports, unidentified persons allegedly detonated an explosive device near kilometre 1208/15 of the railway track at around 12.30 am on Saturday. A Times of India report quoting sources suggested the possible use of high-grade explosives. However, authorities have not officially confirmed the nature of the material involved.

Freight Train Movement Affected Due To Blast

Railway officials stated the affected stretch of the track is primarily used for freight train movement. As a freight train was approaching the Khanpur railway gates, a powerful blast reportedly ripped apart nearly 12 feet of the track and caused structural damage over a longer section. The explosion also resulted in injuries to the train’s loco pilot, who was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. He was administered first aid and is stated to be in stable condition.

The blast led to widespread alarm in the surrounding areas. Senior railway and police officials rushed to the spot, cordoned off the site and began a joint investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion and identify those responsible. Forensic teams were also expected to examine the area for explosive residues and other clues.

Restoration Works Underway On War-footing

Railway authorities have initiated restoration work on the damaged track on a priority basis. Additional security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of train operations in the region, and train movements are being closely monitored.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons and are pursuing multiple leads as part of the investigation. Officials, however, stated that a detailed statement would be issued after preliminary findings are confirmed.