 Punjab Blast: Explosion On Amritsar–Delhi Rail Line Near Sirhind Leaves Damaged Freight Train Track, Loco Pilot Injured; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Blast: Explosion On Amritsar–Delhi Rail Line Near Sirhind Leaves Damaged Freight Train Track, Loco Pilot Injured; Video

Punjab Blast: Explosion On Amritsar–Delhi Rail Line Near Sirhind Leaves Damaged Freight Train Track, Loco Pilot Injured; Video

An explosion damaged a section of the Amritsar–Delhi railway track near Sirhind in Punjab late Friday night, triggering a security alert. The blast tore up part of the track as a freight train neared the spot, injuring the loco pilot. Police registered a case against unknown persons and launched a joint probe.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Blast: Explosion On Amritsar–Delhi Rail Line Near Sirhind Leaves Damaged Freight Train Track, Loco Pilot Injured; Video |

Punjab: A suspected act of sabotage was reported on the Amritsar–Delhi railway line late Friday night after an explosion damaged a section of track near Khanpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Sirhind railway station. Videos of the blast site have surfaced on the internet showing the damage caused by the late-night explosion.

High-Grade Explosives Likely Used For Blast

According to preliminary reports, unidentified persons allegedly detonated an explosive device near kilometre 1208/15 of the railway track at around 12.30 am on Saturday. A Times of India report quoting sources suggested the possible use of high-grade explosives. However, authorities have not officially confirmed the nature of the material involved.

Freight Train Movement Affected Due To Blast

FPJ Shorts
'Used To Smell Like A Crayon': Twilight Star Robert Pattinson Recalls Having Peculiar Body Odour
'Used To Smell Like A Crayon': Twilight Star Robert Pattinson Recalls Having Peculiar Body Odour
US Winter Storm Alert: Millions Face Heavy Snow, Freezing Rain, & Risk Of Prolonged Power Outages
US Winter Storm Alert: Millions Face Heavy Snow, Freezing Rain, & Risk Of Prolonged Power Outages
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Man Who Alleged That Palaash Muchhal Was Caught Red-Handed With Girl Ahead Of His Wedding With Smriti Mandhana
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Man Who Alleged That Palaash Muchhal Was Caught Red-Handed With Girl Ahead Of His Wedding With Smriti Mandhana
From Streets To Republic Day: 2 Students From Arunachal Pradesh To Attend R-Day Function In New Delhi As Special Guests
From Streets To Republic Day: 2 Students From Arunachal Pradesh To Attend R-Day Function In New Delhi As Special Guests

Railway officials stated the affected stretch of the track is primarily used for freight train movement. As a freight train was approaching the Khanpur railway gates, a powerful blast reportedly ripped apart nearly 12 feet of the track and caused structural damage over a longer section. The explosion also resulted in injuries to the train’s loco pilot, who was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. He was administered first aid and is stated to be in stable condition.

The blast led to widespread alarm in the surrounding areas. Senior railway and police officials rushed to the spot, cordoned off the site and began a joint investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion and identify those responsible. Forensic teams were also expected to examine the area for explosive residues and other clues.

Read Also
'Vehicles Vandalised, Gunshots Fired': 30–40 Armed Men Assault Wedding Guests In UP's Greater...
article-image

Restoration Works Underway On War-footing

Railway authorities have initiated restoration work on the damaged track on a priority basis. Additional security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of train operations in the region, and train movements are being closely monitored.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons and are pursuing multiple leads as part of the investigation. Officials, however, stated that a detailed statement would be issued after preliminary findings are confirmed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Help! Help! Bol Rahi Hoon, Koi Nahi Sunn Raha': Woman Alleges Naked Man In Car Followed Her On...
'Help! Help! Bol Rahi Hoon, Koi Nahi Sunn Raha': Woman Alleges Naked Man In Car Followed Her On...
Andhra Pradesh Crime: Palnadu DRO Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹3 Lakh Bribe In Catering Bill Scam,...
Andhra Pradesh Crime: Palnadu DRO Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹3 Lakh Bribe In Catering Bill Scam,...
Punjab Blast: Explosion On Amritsar–Delhi Rail Line Near Sirhind Leaves Damaged Freight Train...
Punjab Blast: Explosion On Amritsar–Delhi Rail Line Near Sirhind Leaves Damaged Freight Train...
'Vehicles Vandalised, Gunshots Fired': 30–40 Armed Men Assault Wedding Guests In UP's Greater...
'Vehicles Vandalised, Gunshots Fired': 30–40 Armed Men Assault Wedding Guests In UP's Greater...
Black Magic Or Negligence? 12 Bikes Skid Within Minutes, 20 Injured On Road In UP's Amroha:...
Black Magic Or Negligence? 12 Bikes Skid Within Minutes, 20 Injured On Road In UP's Amroha:...