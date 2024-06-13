 Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar Urges PM Modi To Rename Jalandhar Airport After Guru Ravidas
The Adampur airport in Jalandhar serves Punjab’s Doaba region and a new terminal of this airport was virtually inaugurated by PM Modi on March 10, last.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 08:29 PM IST
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar |

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to name the Jalandhar’s Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas.

The Adampur airport in Jalandhar serves Punjab’s Doaba region and a new terminal of this airport was virtually inaugurated by Modi on March 10, last. Modi had also said at an election rally in Hoshiarpur on May 30 that it was his wish that Adampur airport be named after Guru Ravidas as welfare of the poor was his government’s top priority and in this Guru Ravidas is a great inspiration.

Congratulating Modi for his third stint as the prime minister, Jakhar wrote in his letter that he took this opportunity to draw his attention towards two issues that have a deep emotional-spiritual bearing on the minds of people and these issues also find resonance with the former's commitment towards the society.

``The renaming of the Adampur Airport after the 15th-century spiritual sage Guru Ravidas, as already expressed by you during your recent visit to Punjab, will go a long way to underpin the ethos of spirituality in the diversity that binds India. This has also been a long-pending demand from the people of Punjab’’, Jakhar said.

Besides, now that the Guru Ravidas temple in Tughlakabad in Delhi is to be recreated and remodeled to restore its original glory, it would be worthwhile to consider developing the areas around the Guru Ravidas temple into a serene Vatika (garden), he added. ``This will be a befitting tribute to Guru Ravidas and an expression of your resolve to uphold the tenets of all faiths’’, Jakhar added.

