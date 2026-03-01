 Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan Urges PM Modi To Evacuate Indians Stranded In Arab Countries Amid Iran–Israel Conflict
Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange immediate evacuation of Indians stranded in Dubai and other Arab countries due to the Iran–Israel conflict, stressing that the safety and dignity of citizens abroad must be the government’s top priority.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure safe evacuation of Indians stranded abroad due to the Iran–Israel conflict | File Photo

Chandigarh, March 1: Punjab Vidhan Sabha (VS) Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday urged the immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in Dubai airport and various Arab countries in view of the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict.

Speaker expresses concern over stranded Indians

Expressing serious concern over reports of several Indians facing distress due to the prevailing situation, the Speaker emphasised that the Government of India must accord top priority to their safe and dignified return.

Call for swift diplomatic measures

Sandhwan strongly appealed to the prime minister to personally intervene and direct the concerned ministries and authorities to coordinate swift diplomatic and administrative measures, including arranging special flights for the evacuation of all affected citizens.

Safety and dignity must remain priority

He stressed that in times of international crisis, prompt action is essential to ensure that no Indian is left without support. The safety, security, and dignity of every Indian abroad must remain the foremost responsibility of the Central government, he added.

