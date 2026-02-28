 Punjab: Rajiv Gandhi National University Of Law Approves Dropping 'Rajiv Gandhi' As Prefix; Congress Calls It Election Stunt
Punjab: Rajiv Gandhi National University Of Law Approves Dropping 'Rajiv Gandhi' As Prefix; Congress Calls It Election Stunt

The academic council of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law has approved a proposal to rename it as NLU, pending further approvals. Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi criticised the move as politically motivated ahead of Punjab polls, saying it undermines the legacy of leaders like Rajiv Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. The university was established in 2006 with approval from the Bar Council of India.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Punjab: Rajiv Gandhi National University Of Law Approves Dropping 'Rajiv Gandhi' As Prefix; Congress Calls It Election Stunt | File Pic (Representational Image)

Patiala: The academic council of the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law here has approved a proposal to change its name to National Law University, officials said on Saturday.

Patiala Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi condemned the move and termed it a "deliberate attempt to polarise voters ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections".

The academic council of the university has approved the proposal changing the name to National Law University from the existing Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaishankar Singh said.

Singh said the proposal had been forwarded to the executive council for further necessary action.

Sources said after clearance by the executive council, the proposal would be sent to the Punjab Higher Education Department.

An amendment to the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab Act, 2006, would be required for this, they said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh, who is an MLA from Patiala Rural, where the university is located, said he was not aware of the proposal and would not comment until he had full facts.

"I will study the matter and gather complete information before making any statement," he said.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi, who termed it a "deliberate attempt to polarise voters ahead of the Assembly elections".

Gandhi stated that institutions established during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi were founded with the vision of strengthening education, promoting scientific temper, advancing technology, and ensuring social welfare.

These institutions represent a legacy of nation-building and progressive development, he said.

He alleged that the BJP-RSS is systematically attempting to alter history and rename institutions associated with the Congress legacy all over India.

Such actions are an attempt to divert the attention of the people of India from core issues such as education, health, unemployment, environmental degradation, and rising socio-economic challenges that directly affect every citizen, the Patiala MP said.

Established under the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab Act, 2006, the university began functioning in Patiala in May 2006 and received approval from the Bar Council of India in July that year.

