Punjab Assembly polls: Senior Congress leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi joins BJP

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, senior Congress leader and MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Tuesday joined the BJP.

Before joining the BJP here, Sodhi resigned from all the posts and primary membership of the Congress.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Som Prakash. BJP national general secretary and Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Sanjay mayukh were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming Sodhi in the party, Yadav said that he has a special place in sports, social and political life of Punjab. "Four-time MLA since 2002 Sodhi will strengthen the party in Punjab," Yadav said.

Sodhi was the sports minister in the Punjab government led by Captain Amarinder Singh.

Shekhawat said, "Sodhi joins BJP to serve the Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister NArednra Modi. In his long political career he held important positions in the Congress party. Currently, he was vice president of the Punjab Congress and he joined after resigning from all the posts in the Congress party. He will help us to achieve the target set by Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J.P. Nadda to build 'ek Naya Punjab, BJP ke Sath' (a new Punjab with BJP)."

After joining the BJP, Sodhi said that he took the decision in the best of Punjab's interest. "Punjab is a border state. Peace and harmony is in danger and the state government is not capable of handling it. Punjab is a small, but important state of India. Only the Prime Minister can save Punjab," Sodhi said.

Sodhi further stated that the secular image of Congress party was demolished due to infighting in the Punjab unit and state moving towards a bigger threat.

"Congress neither is concerned for the farmers nor for peace and harmony. Prime Minister Modi has solved the farmers' issues and will solve others also," Sodhi added.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 03:16 PM IST