Punjab Assembly Polls: AAP Kharar candidate Gurpratap Singh issued notice for taking more than 5 candidates with him during campaign

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gurpratap Singh on Wednesday, January 12 was issued notice by Punjab Chief Election Commissioner for taking more than 5 candidates with him during a campaign today. The candidate from Kharar constituency in Punjab had taken a campaign today where he took nore than 5 party members.

Also, Kharar Returning Officer (RO) issued a notice to Aam Admi Party for violation of Model Ccode of Conduct following a complaint regarding the door-to-door today and has sought a reply within 24 hours from the party.

This comes days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) banned physical rally and roadshows of political parties till January 15, considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Announcing the schedule for the assembly polls in five states, chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra said: “No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. ECI should subsequently review the situation and issues further instructions accordingly."

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Kharar Gurpratap Singh issued notice by Punjab Chief Election Commissioner for taking more than 5 candidates with him (during a campaign) today. — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

The commissioner said that no roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed. He further said situation will be reviewed and fresh instructions will be issued later.

The Commission also set out stringent Covid guidelines, restricting the number of persons allowed for door-to-door campaigns to five.

Political parties have been asked to provide masks, hand sanitisers to people attending rallies, if they are allowed, the chief election commissioner said.

Elections in all five states – Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh -- will be completed in seven phases beginning from 10 February.

Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in 7 phases from 10th February to 7th March; Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote on 14th February and Manipur will vote on 27th Feb and 3 March.

Counting of votes will take place on 10th March.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:02 PM IST