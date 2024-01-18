Punjab: Artist Makes 10-Foot-Tall Painting Of Lord Ram; Wishes To Install It In Ram Mandir

Artist Makes 10-Foot-Tall Painting Of Lord Ram | ANI

Amritsar: The excitement of every devotee is increasing as the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir comes near. An Amritsar-based artist has made a 10-foot painting of Lord Ram which he wishes should be installed in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Speaking to ANI, Jagjot Singh Rubal (an artist) said that he made this painting with his hands using acrylic colours.

"I have made this painting with great devotion for January 22. India had a dream when would the Ram temple be built? The size of this painting is 7 feet by 10 feet and I started making it on January 1. It is my wish that this painting should be installed in the Ram Mandir," he said.

The painting depicts Lord Ram standing behind the Ram Mandir.

"Acrylic colours have been used in this painting. PM Modi will inaugurate the Mandir on January 22. I also wish that if I get a chance to visit Ayodhya in my life, I will also go there. We all will also light lamps on January 22," he added. Meanwhile, in a unique blend of technology and art, Hyderabad-based Sudha Car Museum has crafted a mobile masterpiece - a model of the Ayodhya Ram Temple mounted on a car.

Intricacies of painting

The Ram Mandir on wheels serves as a captivating fusion of technology and artistic expression, capturing the essence of devotion in a moving spectacle. "Since everyone can't go and visit Ayodhya, we will take Ayodhya to their doorstep," says Sudhakar Yadav, the mind behind the model car.

The owner of Sudha Car Museum, Sudhakar Yadav said, "I'm known for making whacky designs and I also got a Guinness Record title for the most number of wacky cars. I have made cars for causes and occasions. I have made a car shaped like a cricket bat and ball to cheer the Indian team and also a Christmas tree-shaped car."

Preparations underway in Ayodhya

Meanwhile in Ayodhya, ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha event on January 22, anti-terrorist squad commandos from Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to boost security at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

Security has also been heightened in Mainpuri City given the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22 and Republic Day on January 26.



PM Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said that Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23. "The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. On January 20 and 21, darshan will remain closed to the public," he said.