 Punjab And Haryana High Court Junks Suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar’s Bail Plea
Punjab And Haryana High Court Junks Suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar's Bail Plea

Punjab And Haryana High Court Junks Suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar’s Bail Plea

Arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 16, 2025, in connection with an alleged corruption case, Bhullar had moved the high court on January 9 seeking regular bail since, he held, the police investigations in the case against him had been concluded and the final investigation had been filed on December 3, last.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
Harcharan Singh Bhullar | File Pic

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of suspended Punjab deputy inspector general of police, currently confined in a jail here.

It may be recalled that the CBI which had caught him in a bribery case, had also registered a case of disproportionate assets (DA) against him.

One Krishnu was nabbed by CBI for allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh for Bhullar from a scrap dealer Akash Batta, also a complainant in the case, on October 16, last. Bhullar was later booked under Excise Act after recovery of 108 foreign liquor bottles from his farmhouse.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Mohali Hospital, Condition Stable
Bhullar, who is son of former Punjab DGP Mehal Singh Bhullar, also subsequently faced a disproportionate assets (DA) case after the recovery of huge undeclared wealth from Bhullar’s residence during the searches – according to police, there is about 150 acre agricultural land and commercial properties in the name of Bhullar, his wife Tejinder Kaur, son, Gurpartap and daughter Tejkiran Kaur and others and his family members also owned five high-end vehicles.

