Punjab: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann takes oath as new Chief Minister in Bhagat Singh's village

Khatkar Kalan: Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann took oath as the new Chief Minister of Punjab on Wednesday in Bhagat's Singh village Khatkar Kalan, in the presence of the party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and all its MLAs while the outgoing CM Charanjit Singh Channi wasn't invited.

Ahead of being sworn-in as Punjab chief minister on Wednesday, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said people of the state will take oath with him to fulfil the dreams of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

All arrangements were in place for the swearing-in ceremony of Mann at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

AAP National Convener Kejriwal earlier said, "Today is a big day for Punjab. Today the whole Punjab will come together to witness the dawn of new hope and take a pledge to make Punjab prosperous again. To witness that historic moment, I am going to Shaheed Bhagat Singh's paternal village Khatkar Kalan." Aam Admi Party (AAP)'s Punjab face Bhagwant Mann is all set to be sworn in state's Chief Minister at 11.30 am at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, in the presence of the party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and all its MLAs while the outgoing CM Charanjit Singh Channi hasn't been invited.

Raghav Chadha, who is the co-observer for the AAP Punjab unit, said, "Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as 3 crore Punjabis will together be sworn in as Chief Minister along with @BhagwantMann. Oath to change this corrupt system & to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh & Babasaheb Ambedkar. Ajj ton har Punjabi CM hoga." Also, no Union Minister or any big leader of the national level has been invited for the oath-taking ceremony, which will be attended only by AAP leaders and party's Punjab leaders, added the AAP sources.

Further, the family members and those who are close to the Chief Minister-designatewere invited to the oath-taking ceremony, besides several artists from Punjab.

Arrangements were made to accommodate lakhs of people at Khatkar Kalan for the ceremony on 100 acres of land.

The CM-designate in a video message released earlier invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony, urging men to wear (yellow)' turbans and women yellow 'dupatta (stole)' for the ceremony.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 01:27 PM IST