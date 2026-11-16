Punjab: 5 Killed, 11 Injured As Car Carrying 16 Wedding Guests Collides With Pickup In Fazilka | Video | X @Vishii14

Fazilka (Punjab): Five people, including three minors, were killed and 11 others were injured in a road accident involving a car and a pickup vehicle near village Theh Kalandar in Fazilka on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred near Theh Kalandar while they were returning from a wedding ceremony.

All 16 occupants were travelling in the car when the vehicle met with an accident.

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The injured were immediately rushed to the Government Hospital in Fazilka where they were provided medical treatment.

Two of them, whose condition was stated to be critical, were referred to other hospitals. The deceased have been identified as Deso Bai, Sachin, Jaun, Manpreet and Gurleen Kaur.

The impact of collision was severe, cries for help could be heard at the accident site.

Local residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue passengers trapped inside the damaged vehicle. Ambulances were subsequently called to transport the injured to the hospital.

Confirming the casualties, a medical officer of the Government Hospital, Fazilka said five people died in the accident.

The victims belonged to village Tiwana Kalan and were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony at their relative's place in village Karni Khera.

Fazilka MLA Narinder Pal Singh and Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy reached the spot after receiving information about the accident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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