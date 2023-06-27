Punjab: 1 Arrested Over Theft, Vandalisation Of Ludhiana Petrol Pump, 9 Accused On Run; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Punjab: A group of ten individuals launched a murder attempt on petrol pump employees in the Focal Point area of Ludhiana after they refused to fill petrol in a bottle on Sunday night, said reports. The incident led to vandalism and robbery before the police managed to apprehend one of the culprits. The injured employees, Mukesh and Sanjiv, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A CCTV footage of the assault was surfaced on the internet.

Initial Confrontation and Vandalism

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the trouble began when two men on bikes approached the petrol pump and requested that the employees fill a bottle with petrol. However, upon refusing the unusual request, the employees faced verbal abuse from the individuals who eventually left the premises.

Returning with a larger group, the accused launched a violent attack on the employees using sharp-edged weapons and iron rods. They also vandalised the fuel dispensers, CCTV cameras, and two monitors within the cabin.

Assault and Robbery at Petrol Pump

Seeking refuge from the assailants, the employees locked themselves in the cabin, but the attackers forcefully broke down the door and dragged them outside. The assailants then intensified their assault, attempting to murder the employees. During their rampage, they also stole ₹10,000 in cash from the employees. Additionally, when a nearby dhaba employee, Mani, attempted to intervene, he too was targeted and assaulted.

Police Response and Investigation

Upon receiving the information, the Moti Nagar police swiftly responded to the incident and launched an investigation. One of the accused, Sonu Takkar, has been arrested, but the remaining perpetrators are still at large.

The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempted murder (Section 307), causing hurt (Section 323), theft (Section 379-B), mischief causing damage (Section 427), rioting (Sections 148 and 149), and criminal intimidation (Section 506).

Ongoing Manhunt

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, rural), Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, confirmed that efforts are underway to arrest the remaining culprits involved in the heinous attack.

The identified accussed include Ajay Kumar, Sahil of Muslim Colony, Rohit Kumar of Mohalla Deep Nagar, and Harsh alias Ravi of Muslim Colony. Five other individuals involved in the crime have yet to be identified.