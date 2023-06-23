Caught On Camera: Thief Snatches Jewellery From Woman On Moving Train In Chennai, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Twitter

Chennai: In a shocking incident of robbery caught on camera, a thief managed to snatch 10 valuable pieces of jewellery from a woman named Varamathi while on a moving train from Chennai Central to Tirumullaivayal.

The Basin Bridge police have launched a swift investigation to nab the accused.

The CCTV footage of the incident, that has now gone viral, shows the thief jumping off the train while its leaving the platform.

Watch the video here:

Police began gathering crucial evidence from the scene and interviewed witnesses to ascertain the perpetrator's identity.The police are examining the footage to identify the thief and track down his whereabouts.