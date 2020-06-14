Pune Crime Branch arrests man for stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 1.74 cr

Pune Crime Branch arrested a man for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 1.74 crore.
The Crime Branch has arrested Aniket Surendra Bubane (31) on Saturday who allegedly committed multiple house break-ins and thefts.
"A total of Rs 98.10 lakh cash has been recovered from the Rs 1 crore which he had stolen. Also, a Duster vehicle he bought with the stolen money worth 9 lakh has also been seized. Efforts are going on to recover the remaining stolen money," the Crime Branch said in a statement.
"During interrogation, it also came to light that the main accused Aniket Bubane has cheated many girls by befriending them through multiple dating websites, alluring them with a promise of marriage, and extorting them of cash or jewellery," it added.
Further investigation is underway to find other people involved in the crime.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)