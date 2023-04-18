Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing due to crack in its windshield

File | Picture for representation

An Air India flight from Pune to Delhi had to make an emergency landing in the national capital after developing a crack in its windshield, according to reports.

Air India flight AI858 sought a priority landing at Delhi airport due to a crack in the windshield that was noticed by the captain.

Full emergency was declared at the airport and the flight landed at 5:50pm. All 180 passengers on board are safe.

