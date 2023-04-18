 Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing due to crack in its windshield
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing due to crack in its windshield

Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing due to crack in its windshield

Air India flight AI858 sought a priority landing at Delhi airport due to a crack in the windshield that was noticed by the captain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
File | Picture for representation

An Air India flight from Pune to Delhi had to make an emergency landing in the national capital after developing a crack in its windshield, according to reports.

Air India flight AI858 sought a priority landing at Delhi airport due to a crack in the windshield that was noticed by the captain.

Full emergency was declared at the airport and the flight landed at 5:50pm. All 180 passengers on board are safe.

More details to follow...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Teachers' recruitment scam: CBI keeps their earlier notice to Abhishek Banerjee in ‘abeyance’

Teachers' recruitment scam: CBI keeps their earlier notice to Abhishek Banerjee in ‘abeyance’

INX media case: ED attaches assets worth ₹11 Cr of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

INX media case: ED attaches assets worth ₹11 Cr of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP's V Somanna, fielded against Siddaramaiah in Varuna, heckled by...

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP's V Somanna, fielded against Siddaramaiah in Varuna, heckled by...

Justice Sabina retires without being appointed chief justice of Himachal HC

Justice Sabina retires without being appointed chief justice of Himachal HC

'Lives at stake, stop doing politics': S Jaishankar slams Sidda over tweet on 31 Kannadigas stuck in...

'Lives at stake, stop doing politics': S Jaishankar slams Sidda over tweet on 31 Kannadigas stuck in...