Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing due to crack in its windshield

An Air India flight from Pune to Delhi had to make an emergency landing in the national capital after developing a crack in its windshield, according to reports.
Air India flight AI858 sought a priority landing at Delhi airport due to a crack in the windshield that was noticed by the captain.
Full emergency was declared at the airport and the flight landed at 5:50pm. All 180 passengers on board are safe.
More details to follow...
