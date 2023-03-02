Pune-bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar due to this reason

Air Asia |

An Air Asia flight travelling from Bhubaneshwar to Pune had to make an emergency landing soon after taking off due to a bird-hit incident, the Airport Authority informed on Thursday.

"Pune bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after a bird-hit incident, soon after the take off. Flight being assessed, all passengers safe," the Airport Authority said.

"Flight operating from Bhubaneswar to Pune, suffered a bird-hit after takeoff and returned to Bhubneshwar for detailed inspection. We are attending to guests and taking steps to minimise the impact on other scheduled operations," Air Asia said in a statement.

More details to follow...

