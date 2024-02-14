Pulwama Attack 5th Anniversary: Remembering One Of The Most Tragic Days In Indian History | PTI

Mumbai: On February 14, we remember the Pulwama attack, a sad day in Indian history. One of the most tragic incidents of Indian history happened in 2019, when few terrorists drove a car loaded with explosives into a convoy of Indian paramilitary soldiers in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident rocked the entire nation. The incident unfolded days ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in which the NDA government got clear majority and Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the PM for the second consecutive term.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 Indian soldiers. It was one of the deadliest attacks on Indian forces in Kashmir in decades. The whole nation was shocked and saddened by this cowardly act of terrorism.

The suicide bombing was claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group called Jaish-e-Mohammed. The attack led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, two neighbouring countries with a long history of conflict.

India's respond to the attack

In response to the attack, India took diplomatic and economic measures against Pakistan amid calls for strong action against terrorism from every corner of the world. The Pulwama attack anniversary is a day to remember the brave soldiers who lost their lives serving the country. It's a day to honour their sacrifice and show solidarity with their families.

On this day, people across India pay tribute to the martyrs through candlelight vigils, prayers and various other events. Leaders and citizens alike vow to stand united against terrorism and work towards peace and stability in the region.

Importance of staying vigilant

The Pulwama attack serves as a reminder of the ongoing threat of terrorism and the importance of staying vigilant in the fight against it. It also highlights the bravery and dedication of the Indian armed forces who continue to defend the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

Commitment to a peaceful world

As we remember the Pulwama attack anniversary, let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values of peace, unity, and resilience. May the memories of the fallen soldiers inspire us to strive for a world free from violence and conflict.