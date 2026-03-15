 Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Dates Announced By EC; Polls To Be Held In Single Phase On April 9; Counting On May 4
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HomeIndiaPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Dates Announced By EC; Polls To Be Held In Single Phase On April 9; Counting On May 4

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Dates Announced By EC; Polls To Be Held In Single Phase On April 9; Counting On May 4

The Election Commission announced that the Puducherry Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting on May 4. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said about 9.44 lakh voters are eligible. Polling stations will have drinking water, signage and lighting, while special arrangements and home-voting facilities will be provided for senior citizens and Divyang voters.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, March 15, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
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New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, March 15, announced the dates for the Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026. The polls will be held in a single phase on April 9. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the current term will end on June 15. Around 9.44 lakh electors are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections, including 4.43 lakh men, 5 lakh women, and 139 third-gender voters.

In the press conference, the CEC stated that drinking water facilities, signage and sufficient lighting will be provided at polling stations. Special arrangements will also be made for senior citizens and Divyang voters. Polling booths will be set up on the ground floor wherever possible. Home voting will be allowed, and adequate transport facilities will be arranged for senior citizens and Divyang voters.

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