Puducherry Assembly election 2021: Congress releases poll manifesto; here are the highlights

Puducherry: The Congress party on Sunday released the poll manifesto for Puducherry in which it promised statehood to Puducherry, waiving off all loans of Puducherry government obtained from the Centre and the inclusion of the union territory in Central Finance Commission.

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily released Congress' manifesto for the union territory ahead of the polls.

Congress has promised that if it forms the government in Puducherry, it will bear the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for the people of the union territory.

"The major promises of ours have been given in bold at the top of our election manifesto. They are, statehood to Puducherry, action to waive all loans obtained from the central government and we will include Puducherry in Central Finance Commission," Narayanasamy said.

The Congress manifesto promises free education from primary to research level education to the students of SC, ST, OBC, fisherman and girls in a phased manner.

The party has also promised higher secondary and college students 60 GB internet data free of cost. The manifesto also says the party will give laptops to the students of 10th class, 12th class and college students and also a law university in Puducherry.

"It will be declared that Puducherry will not accept the central government's National Education Policy 2020. A separate education Board will be established in Puducherry," promised the Congress party.

The party said that the Centre's attempt of privatisation of transmission of electricity will be vehemently opposed and promised that the electricity department will continue to be a government department.

"All the health centres will be functional during the day time and also up to 10:00 pm in the night by appointing a suitable number of doctors so as to provide medical facilities continuously. Presently Ayushman health insurance scheme covering up to Rs five lakhs is provided to all the red cardholders. This health insurance facility will be extended universally for all the people of Puducherry," said the manifesto.

For fishermen, the manifesto promises enhancement of diesel subsidy by 30 per cent and free education to their children from primary to research level in a phased manner.

"Reservation will be provided to the fisherman for the jobs in the department of fisheries and fisherman welfare," the manifesto said.

The party also said, "Procurement of Paddy and other agriculture products from the farmers will be done by the government. Agriculture University will be established in Karaikal. The present Agricultural input subsidy of Rs 25000 will be enhanced to Rs 30,000" "Free House Site Patta will be given to landless SC, ST families. All kaccha houses will be converted into Pucca Houses by increasing the housing subsidy," said the manifesto.

While the Congress is fighting the polls in an alliance with DMK, the opposition tie-up consists of All India NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.