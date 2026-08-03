Psychiatrist Jumps To Death From 5th Floor Of Ghaziabad Building; Family Says 'She Was Depressed After Divorce' - VIDEO

Ghaziabad: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. A 40-year-old psychiatrist died by suicide, with her family claiming that she had been battling depression and emotional distress since her divorce nearly one-and-a-half years ago.

She died after falling from the fifth floor of her apartment in a high-rise residential society in Raj Nagar Extension on Sunday evening at around 7.30 pm. Residents rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

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Police probe underway

The police are probing all possible angles of the death, including mental health concerns. The deceased has been identified as Dr Hemika Agrawal. Investigators said no suicide note has been officially recovered so far.

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Family cites mental health struggles

According to her family, her divorce had taken a severe toll on her mental health. Her father, Dr R Chandra, a noted psychiatrist in the city, said his daughter had been struggling with mental stress and depression after ending her marriage around 18 months ago.

Forensic examination continues

A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence. Police said statements of family members and others connected to the case are being recorded to establish the sequence of events, India Today reported.