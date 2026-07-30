'Police Ke Muh Me Paise Bhar Dunga': Dispute Over Dog Turns Ugly, Viral Video Shows Ghaziabad Man Boasting About Wealth, ₹7 Cr House

A neighbourhood dispute in Shastri Nagar has drawn widespread attention after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. What reportedly began as a disagreement over the death of a dog soon escalated into a tense confrontation between two neighbouring families, resulting in a heated exchange, public commotion, and police intervention.

The viral clip captures a young man allegedly using abusive language while issuing threats to the opposing party. During the confrontation, he is also heard claiming that he owns a house worth ₹7 crore and making remarks suggesting that he has the financial influence to "buy off" the police. His statements and aggressive behaviour have triggered criticism online, with many questioning the growing trend of intimidation during personal disputes.

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Family members join the altercation

The incident did not remain limited to the two individuals involved. According to the video, several women believed to be members of the young man's family also became involved in the argument, openly supporting him during the confrontation.

One of the women is seen approaching the individual recording the incident and attempting to stop the video from being filmed. As tempers flared, the confrontation continued for an extended period, attracting local residents and creating a crowd in the area.

Viral video sparks public debate

After the footage spread across multiple social media platforms, it quickly became a subject of public discussion. Many users have expressed concern over the use of abusive language, open threats, and the apparent display of financial influence during what initially appeared to be a local neighbourhood dispute.

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The incident has reignited conversations about rising instances of aggression, bullying, and misuse of social status in everyday conflicts. Several social media users have also called for a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.

Police investigating the incident

Police officials have confirmed that the authenticity of the viral video is currently being verified as part of the investigation. Authorities have stated that both parties have lodged First Information Reports (FIRs), and the matter remains under investigation.

Kavinagar ACP Siddharth Gautam said that legal action will be taken after all facts are examined and the investigation is completed. Officials have not yet released further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the reported death of the dog or the allegations made in the viral video.

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Investigation continues

As the investigation progresses, police are expected to examine the viral footage, record statements from those involved, and review all available evidence before determining the next course of action. Until then, officials have urged the public not to draw conclusions based solely on clips circulating online, as the complete sequence of events is still being examined.