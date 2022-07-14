Provocative speech by clerics: Ajmer Dargah Committee put up warning posters

Photo: File Image

Looking at the controversial and provocative statements made by some of the Khadims (clerics), the Dargah Committee, Ajmer has to put up posters warning people not to make any controversial statement or act that is against the teachings of Khwaja Garib Nawaz.

"All are appealed to not make any kind of statement, slogan, demonstration, photo, video or any such act that is against the teachings of Khwaja Garib Nawaz as it can hurt the dignity and faith of Dargah Sharif," reads the poster put up at the Nizam Gate on behalf of the Nazim of the Dargah Committee, who is looking after the management of the Dargah.

"Legal action will be taken," it further mentioned.

Not only the poster, but the Ajmer administration had to organize a Sarva Dharma Sadbhavna procession in the city to control the controversy arising out of controversial and provocative statements made by some Khadims associated with the Dargah after the controversial statement of sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Khadim Gauhar Chishti, one of the clerics, had raised provocative slogans on June 17 during a protest of Muslims against Nupur Sharma. He went into hiding after a case was registered against him in the Dargah police station under the various sections.

Again on June 26, his uncle Sarwar Chishti made another controversial remark involving Nupur Sharma. And then, in the latest, Khadim Salman Chishti made a video in which he announced to give away his house and property as a reward to anyone who beheads Nupur Sharma for controversial remarks on the Prophet.

He was later arrested.

Even after all this, another video is going viral. The video is said to be made by one Adil Chishti, the son of Sarvar Chishti, in which Adil can be heard questioning the existence of Hindu Gods, although later on, Adil apologized for his video.