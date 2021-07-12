'Proud of my boy': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra celebrates son Raihan's first photo exhibition; see pics

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to share news of her son's debut photography exhibition on Monday.

'Dark Perception: An exposition of Light, Space and Time' by Raihan Rajiv Vadra opened at Delhi's Bikaner House on Sunday. This is the first solo exhibition for the 20-year-old.

"Proud of my boy for finding his own path and working hard towards his goals", she wrote on Twitter. "His 1st exhibition, ‘Dark Perception: An Exposition of Light, Space and Time’, is currently up at Bikaner House, New Delhi", she added.