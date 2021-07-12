'Proud of my boy': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra celebrates son Raihan's first photo exhibition; see pics

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to share news of her son's debut photography exhibition on Monday.
'Dark Perception: An exposition of Light, Space and Time' by Raihan Rajiv Vadra opened at Delhi's Bikaner House on Sunday. This is the first solo exhibition for the 20-year-old.
"Proud of my boy for finding his own path and working hard towards his goals", she wrote on Twitter. "His 1st exhibition, ‘Dark Perception: An Exposition of Light, Space and Time’, is currently up at Bikaner House, New Delhi", she added.
Gandhi shared two photos from the exhibition on her social media account, taken during the opening of the exhibit at Bikaner House in Delhi.
Raihan Rajiv Vadra is the son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and husband Robert Vadra. He's a keen photographer whose page on Instagram has amassed over 12,000 followers.
"I would never say yes or no to anything. But photography is going to be definitely one of the things that I would like to do for a long time," said the young Vadra while speaking to PTI.
He has begun charting the course of what was a hobby and is now a full-time passion and maybe profession with his debut exhibition of photographs titled “Dark Perception - an exposition of space, light and time". On exhibit are over 40 photographs -- from wildlife to old architecture and buildings to abstract.
More recently, Twitter users noticed that one of Raihan Vadra's photographs featured in the background of uncle Rahul Gandhi's video.
