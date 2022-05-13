Protests erupt in J&K after 'barbaric killing' of govt employee by terrorists

Srinagar: Several protestors took to streets in variousb parts of Jammu and Kashmir since last evening as Kashmiri Pandits demand safety in the wake of the killing of a 36-year-old government employee from the community.

Members of the community left their transit camps, blocked roads and raised slogans against the central government and BJP, saying they have failed them.



The angry protesters also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. At several places, candlelight marches were also held.



In what appears to be a targeted killing, deceased Rahul Bhat, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora was shot at by terrorists on Thursday.

Injured Rahul Bhat was taken to Srinagar's SMHS hospital, where he was declared dead.

Condemning the crime, The Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted, "The #injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he #succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 #terrorists are #involved in this #heinous crime and have used pistol for committing this crime." Meanwhile, the search operation was launched immediately after the incident to nab the attackers.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the "barbaric killing" of a government employee by terrorists at Budgam.

"I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists at Budgam. Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J-K government stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief", stated Office of J-K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday.

