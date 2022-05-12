'Those behind this terror attack will not go unpunished': J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha on Kashmiri Pandit's killing in Budgam

Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday strongly condemn the barbaric killing of a Kashmiri Pandit after he was shot dead by militants in the valley. Rahul Bhat, a government employee was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district and later succumbed to bullet injuries.

He was an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora. Rahul Bhat was taken to Srinagar's SMHS hospital, where he died.

Speaking over the matter, Mr Sinha said, "Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J&K Govt stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists at Budgam. Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J&K Govt stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief: Office of J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha



(File photo)

Condemning the crime, The Jammu and Kashmir police also tweeted, "The #injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he #succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 #terrorists are #involved in this #heinous crime and have used pistol for committing this crime." Meanwhile, the search operation was launched immediately after the incident to nab the attackers.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 08:07 PM IST