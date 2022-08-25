Hyderabad Prophet row: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh arrested again

Telangana Police personnel arrest suspended BJP leader Raja Singh in Hyderabad, on Thursday | ANI

Suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, accused of making derogatory remarks about the Islamic Prophet Mohammed, has been arrested once again by Telangana Police from his residence in Hyderabad.

Some of the sensitive areas of the old city have witnessed sporadic incidents protests against Raja Singh, who was arrested on August 23 for allegedly making remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad in a video, which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.

Later, he was granted bail by a local court. Following his release by the court, protests erupted in some parts of the city that went on till Wednesday afternoon.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said, "The BJP is trying to destroy the secular fabric of our nation and see what has happened. T Raja, who was arrested for derogatory remarks against the Prophet, was granted bail within hours. What we demand is that such types of hate-mongers, why should he be allowed to roam free?”