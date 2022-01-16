'Profoundly shocked': Mamata Banerjee to PM Narendra Modi over exclusion of West Bengal's tableaux from Republic Day parade

West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, January 16 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "rejection of proposed tableau of West Bengal for the ensuing Republic Day Parade" and requested to "include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the parade".

The CM wrote to PM Modi seeking his intervention after the Centre rejected West Bengal's Republic Day tableau on Subhas Chandra Bose.

The West Bengal chief minister expressing shock over rejection of state's tableau said that she was hurt by the decision of the Government of India to abruptly exclude the proposed tableau of the Government of West Bengal from the ensuing Republic Day Parade.

"It is even more baffling for us that the tableau was rejected without assigning any reasons or justifications. The proposed tableau was commemorating the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his INA on his 125th birth anniversary year and was carrying portraits of some of the most illustrious sons and daughters of this country - Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Sri Aurobindo, Matangini Hazra, Nazrul, Birsa Munda, and many patriots," she wrote in the letter.

She further stated that the people of West Bengal are deeply pained by this attitude of the central government and asserted that Bengal was at the forefront of the Indian Freedom Struggle, and has paid the heaviest price for the country's independence through Partition and uprooting of millions of people.

"It is shocking to find that this contribution of its valiant freedom fighters finds no place in the nation's ceremony to celebrate the occasion of Republic Day on the 75th year of our Independence," the letter read.

Meanwhile, as per ANI sources, the celebrations of Republic Day will now begin from January 23 every year instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

