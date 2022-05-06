'Procedure wasn't followed': Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar 'condemns' arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday "condemned" the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police. "I think the more it is condemned the less it is," said Khattar. He also alleged that procedure wasn't followed while arresting Bagga from his residence in Delhi.

"Procedure wasn't followed. 2nd,it's a political issue as during polls Bagga had delivered speeches. Speeches normally include political content & blame against each other. If something happens, EC takes cognisance & then Police looks into it," said the Haryana Chief Minister.

"Political issues don't unfold like this. But forcing Punjab Police to pick up a political figure in this manner...there should at least be a little amiability. If enmity b/w political parties rises like this, there'll be problems. This shouldn't have been done," he added.

Meanwhile, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's father Preetpal Singh Bagga said the Punjab Police dragged his son outside their house. He said there were around 15 people and that they had no warrant.

"When they came (Police), a ruckus was created. I had no idea what was happening & might not even be able to identify anyone's face. But they came, caught Tajinder & started dragging him. Imagine a father's condition. After this, I only went to my room & picked up my phone to record a video but meanwhile, a man came & pushed me inside while trying to snatch my phone. He punched my face & hit me above my shoulder & on the neck. He snatched my phone & came out," Preetpal Singh Bagga said.

"In the meantime, they dragged Bagga outside &when I got out from another gate, I saw at least 15-16 vehicles & people everywhere in a 200-250m radius. Who they are & what they do, I cannot tell, but they dragged him. Bagga kept shouting to at least let him tie his turban but they did not give him a chance. Around 15 people came with no warrant. When our men contacted the Janakpuri PS, they said they didn't have any info & will see what action they can take. Local Police didn't come with them. I received info that he has crossed Sonipat & is coming to Delhi. They (Punjab Police) might've come before & say that they've given notices, might be, I don't know. I just know they came like goons today & didn't give any warrant," he added.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 07:26 PM IST