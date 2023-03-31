Pro-Khalistan elements allegedly threaten, abuse Punjab CM’s daughter in US; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal reacts |

An advocate from Patiala, Harmeet Brar, has claimed that pro-Khalistan elements allegedly verbally abused and threatened Seerat Kaur Mann, daughter of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Seerat, along with her brother and mother, lives in Seattle, US. Brar took to Facebook to ask if threatening and abusing children could get pro-Khalistan elements the desired outcome.

Inderpreet Kaur Grewal, Mann’s former wife, confirmed the incident in her post on Facebook. She appreciated Brar's concern and support in the matter. Speaking to The Indian Express newspaper, Brar informed that he spoke to Inderpreet and that she confirmed that Seerat had received threat calls from pro-Khalistan elements. Brar further said that some resolution had been passed in a gurdwara in the US, asking pro-Khalistan supporters to harass Mann’s children.

DCW Chief reacts on threats given to Seerat

Swati Maliwal, Chief of Delhi Commission for Women reacted on the threats received by Seerat Mann. Swati expressed concern for Seerat's safety while calling the threats as an act of cowardice. She also appealed the Indian Embassy in US to ensure the security of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's daughter.

"Read reports of Punjab CM Shri @BhagwantMann’s daughter receiving death threats in the USA. It is an act of extreme cowardice. I appeal to the @IndianEmbassyUS to ensure her safety," said Swati in a tweet.

Seerat confirmed about the threats

Seerat Mann, in a social media post, confirmed that she and her brother had been receiving threats online, through the phone, and even during meetings held in the gurudwara in the US. She reiterated that they were not involved in any decision-making of any politician in India, especially the CM of Punjab. Seerat expressed her concerns about their safety and requested people to understand the situation and explain it to others, if needed.

Mann and Inderpreet got separated in 2015, and Mann later married Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann last year. However, Mann’s children had attended his swearing-in ceremony as the chief minister last year.

Pro-Khalistan elements crossing the line this time

Pro-Khalistan elements, who advocate for an independent Sikh state in India, have been active in the US, UK, Canada, and other countries with Sikh diaspora. However, their tactics of threatening and abusing children of public figures are not only unethical but also inhumane. It is essential to recognize that children have no role in the political decisions made by their parents, and it is not fair to involve them in political disputes.

In addition, passing resolutions in religious places like gurdwaras to harass public figures' children is not acceptable. Religious places should be used to spread peace and love and not to promote hatred and violence. It is crucial to condemn such incidents and take necessary action against those responsible for it.