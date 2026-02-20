Priyanka Gandhi’s Show Of Strength In Guwahati Signals Congress Fightback After Bhupen Borah Exit |

Guwahati: Determined to steady the ship after a high-profile resignation, the Assam Congress rolled out a full-scale show of strength on Thursday as AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Guwahati to an enthusiastic reception from party workers.

Her two-day visit comes just three days after former APCC president and campaign committee chief Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned from the party, announcing his decision to join the BJP on February 22. His departure had raised questions about the party’s preparedness ahead of the Assembly elections.

However, the atmosphere outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport told a different story. From early morning, hundreds of Congress workers gathered with party flags and slogans, turning the airport premises into a sea of tricolour. Many supporters arrived in traditional Assamese attire, underlining the state’s cultural diversity.

“People from all communities came out to welcome her in their traditional dress. It was a proud moment for us,” said Bedabrata Borah, chairman of the APCC Media Department.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi and working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar received Priyanka at the airport. Sikdar said the turnout reflected growing public dissatisfaction with the BJP government and showed that the Congress cadre remains motivated.

Borah, who led the APCC from July 2021 to May 2025, resigned alleging “internal humiliations” and accused Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain of undue interference. He described Gogoi as a “figurehead.” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Borah’s decision, calling him the “last recognised Hindu leader” in the Congress. Borah also said a brief conversation with Rahul Gandhi did not address his concerns.

Despite the political turbulence, Priyanka maintained a packed schedule. Soon after landing, she visited the revered Kamakhya Temple, offering prayers along with Gogoi. Party leaders described the visit as both spiritual and symbolic.

Later in the afternoon, she released a 20-point “People’s Chargesheet” against the BJP government at a programme held at the Manabendra Sarma Complex. The document, prepared by a committee headed by MP Pradyut Bordoloi, is based on inputs gathered from across the state by five teams that interacted with grassroots organisations, indigenous groups, business communities and civil society representatives.

Among those present were Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Screening Committee members Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Imran Masood and Dr Srivella Prasad, Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, MP Rakibul Hussain and former APCC president Ripun Bora.

The chargesheet levels serious allegations, including the existence of a “syndicate raj” operating from Dispur, protection of illegal activities such as rat-hole mining, alleged institutionalised commission systems in public works and transfers, and irregularities in land allocation. It also raises issues such as unemployment, environmental degradation, urban flooding, healthcare gaps, stalled implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, and alleged misuse of funds linked to the NRC process.

Addressing party workers, Priyanka said the chargesheet reflects the voices of ordinary people and urged cadres to carry these concerns to every village and ward. She described the upcoming election as a decisive battle for Assam’s future.

At Rajiv Bhawan, the APCC headquarters, she chaired extended meetings as head of the party’s Screening Committee. Block presidents, mandal leaders and district office-bearers discussed candidate selection and booth management. The emphasis, leaders said, was on discipline, coordination and grassroots outreach.

On Friday, Priyanka is scheduled to visit the family of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg at Kahilipara before leaving for New Delhi. Garg had died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

The BJP dismissed her visit as optics. Union Minister Pabitra Margherita termed it superficial and accused the Congress of attempting to paper over its internal divisions.

