Priyanka Gandhi's PA misbehaves, threatens to kill Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam; father files case |

New Delhi: Archana Gautam, a former contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss and one of the top five finalists on season 16, has alleged that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal assistant, Sandeep Kumar, threatened to kill her and used casteist language during a conversation.

Archana's father has filed a case against Kumar at Partapur police station, and the Meerut police have begun an investigation under sections 504, 506, and the SC/ST Act.

Sandeep Kumar used abusive language with casteist slurs to Archana

According to Archana's father, she had gone to Raipur on February 26, 2023, to attend the Congress General Convention at the invitation of Priyanka Gandhi. While there, she asked Kumar for an introduction to Priyanka Gandhi, but he allegedly refused and used abusive language, including casteist slurs, while threatening to kill her.

The incident was revealed by Archana herself during a Facebook Live, and her father has since filed a complaint with the police. Meerut City's SP Piyush Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Kumar, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Archana was evicted from the show once, following a physical fight

This is not the first time Archana has been involved in a controversy. During her time on Bigg Boss, she was evicted after getting into a physical altercation with Shiv Thakare over Priyanka Gandhi. However, she was later brought back to the show by host Salman Khan.