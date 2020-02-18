Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares unseen pictures on wedding anniversary

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a break from her political moments on social media and shared a collage of some rare pictures on her wedding anniversary.
Priyanka penned down an adorable post with pictures of her special day, mother Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra and children Raihan and Miraya. She wrote, "A million beautiful moments, love, tears, laughter, fury, friendship, family, two gifts from God, 4 unmatched canine fans and the irreplaceably tenacious wisdom of a lifetime together.... 6+23 years....29 years today....and forever!"
Priyanka Gandhi, who stayed away from politics for years, marked her entry prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, as Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh.
