Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flays govt over furlough to Chautala after BJP-JJP deal

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday took a pot shot at the BJP government over the release of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala’s father Ajay Chautala from Tijar Jail on a two-week furlough, saying the “system to clean corruption charges are on”.

“System to clean corruption charges are on,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Marathi, targeting the BJP over the grant of furlough to Ajay Chautala, a day after his son clinched a deal with the BJP to form government in Haryana.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Chandigarh the BJP would form the new government in Haryana with the JJP and the independent MLAs.

Over farmer dues

Priyanka accused the BJP-led government of “losing its mind”, saying its proposal to revamp Delhi’s central vista and parliament building will cost about Rs12,450 crore while sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh had pending dues of Rs7,000 crore. “The contract to ‘beautify’ Delhi’s most beautiful and historic area from the Parliament to India Gate has been given to a Gujarati company and government’s estimated expenditure is Rs12,450 crore. The dues of sugarcane farmers in UP are Rs7,000 crore. BJP government is losing it mind,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

On Diwali, Sonia reminds Modi of ‘raj dharma’

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi reminded the Modi government of its ‘raj dharma’ towards farmers, saying they were suffering due to its policies and were forced to celebrate “black Diwali”. Gandhi said the BJP after coming to power had started cheating farmers. “They promised farmers 50 per cent more return on the amount spent on crops by increasing the minimum support price. But year after year, the BJP government worked in the interest of a few middlemen and hoarders by looting crores of rupees from farmers,” she said.