Priyanka Gandhi: Recession hit another auto giant

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the BJP government for making irrelevant talk to escape the responsibility of the carvan being looted.

In a tweet, she said it would be difficult for the government to escape since the people are watching. "The recession has hit another (auto) company and people will be unemployed" she tweeted with hastag #EconomicSlowdown. She was reacting to an announcement by the auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra to shut down its plant for 17 days due to continuing drop in the sales because of the auto industry in bad shape for the past two decades.

SIBAL ON FAROOQ'S DETENTION

In a tweet, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal commented on PSA (Public Safety Act) slapped on former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah after 43 days of his house arrest in Srinagar. "Earlier BJP said 92% of people in J&K welcome dilution of Art.370; that normalcy prevails...Then Amit Shah (home minister) said in Parliament: Farooq Abdullah neither detained nor arrested. If no danger to public safety then, why now," he asked whodering "because Vaiko filed petition?"