Priyanka Gandhi, Kalyan Banerjee Discuss Congress-TMC History Amid Parliament Protest | ANI

New Delhi, July 30: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee exchanged remarks over the political history between the two parties during a conversation outside Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex on Thursday.

The conversation took place while Kalyan Banerjee was protesting outside Makar Dwar over the alleged merger of TMC MPs with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

#WATCH दिल्ली: जब सस्पेंड किए गए TMC सांसद कल्याण बनर्जी मकर द्वार के बाहर TMC सांसदों के NCPI में विलय को लेकर विरोध-प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे, तब कांग्रेस सांसद प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा उनके पास आईं और कहा, "आप उन्हें कांग्रेस से TMC में ले गए थे।" इस पर कल्याण बनर्जी ने जवाब दिया कि… pic.twitter.com/DbnI3tPj5G — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 30, 2026

Approaching Banerjee, Priyanka Gandhi said, “You took them from Congress to TMC.”

Responding to her, Kalyan Banerjee said, “Mamata Banerjee was thrown out of Congress in 1997.”

Priyanka Gandhi then remarked, “Rajiv Gandhi always promoted Mamata Banerjee,” to which Banerjee agreed.

Meanwhile, Congress and other Opposition parties continued their protest at Makar Dwar over the alleged police action against student protesters and alleged financial irregularities in donations to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Several INDIA bloc MPs gathered at around 10:30 am carrying placards and raising slogans demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged use of force against students during protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on July 20.

Amid the political standoff, Priyanka Gandhi said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be present in the House when asked about his expected attendance in Parliament.

“Yes, he should come,” she told ANI.

The Opposition has been seeking the Home Minister’s response on issues being raised in Parliament, including the alleged police action against student protesters.

The protest came ahead of the Rajya Sabha’s consideration and passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

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