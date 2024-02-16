 Priyanka Gandhi 'Hospitalised', Will Not Join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Uttar Pradesh
Priyanka Gandhi 'Hospitalised', Will Not Join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Uttar Pradesh

The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra is set to enter Uttar Pradesh late on Friday evening. Priyanka was supposed to join her brother at Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh.

IANSUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Lucknow, February 16: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is unwell and hospitalised, said she will not join the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Friday in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district. In a post on X, she has sent her best wishes to her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for the Nyay Yatra and said she would join them as soon as her health improved.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra is set to enter Uttar Pradesh late on Friday evening. Priyanka was supposed to join her brother at Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi's Message:

''I was eagerly waiting for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Uttar Pradesh. But due to an illness, I had to be admitted to the hospital today itself. I will join the Yatra as soon as I feel better. Till then, I give my best wishes to all the Yatris -- my dear brother and my colleagues from Uttar Pradesh, who are diligently preparing for the journey -- reaching Chandauli-Banaras,'' Vadra said in a post in English on X.

Rahul is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. The Yatra is currently passing through Bihar. The Yatra will traverse through the state from February 16 to 21 and then again from February 24 to 25. According to the Congress, February 22 and 23 are rest days for the Yatra.

