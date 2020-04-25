Priyanka Gandhi hails UP govt's drive to bring migrant workers back; says working together will help India beat coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh on Friday night announced that the labourers stuck in other states would be brought back. This will be done in phases.

Being the first state to make such an announcement, UP’s decision will bring much needed respite to scores stuck across India since the national lockdown came into effect on March 24.

The workers and labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who are staying in other States and have completed their mandated 14-day isolation, would be brought back.

The officers have been tasked to prepare State-wise list of workers and chalk out plans to ferry them, CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted. He further informed that before travelling, all labourers would be put through rigorous screening.

They would be transported to their respective districts by buses and quarantined for 14-days again in their hometown. After completing their period of quarantine, they would be provided with a ration kit and Rs1000 before being despatched home, Adityanath said.

The State had provided Rs 1000 to nearly 25 lakh daily wagers and construction workers in the State early this month. Officials have been asked to keep ready sanitised shelter homes, food and water for these migrants.