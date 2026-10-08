Priyanka Gandhi Allegedly Elbows Woman Cop During Delhi Protest; Police Analyse Videos, FIR Likely |

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra allegedly elbowed a woman police constable while being detained during Wednesday’s protest against the Election Commission in Delhi, with police now analysing multiple mobile phone videos to establish the sequence of events and identify those allegedly involved.

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Priyanka Gandhi Caught On Cam Elbowing Female Cop

In a video circulating on social media, Priyanka Gandhi is seen being taken away by women police personnel after she sat on the road while protesting. As the officers attempted to move her towards a police vehicle, she appears to extend her hand towards a woman constable and elbow her. However, it is not clear from the video whether the elbowing was deliberate or occurred amid the pushing and pulling during the detention.

Priyanka Gandhi, meanwhile, accused the police of manhandling her during the protest. She alleged that women police personnel dragged her on the ground and that she suffered scratches on her body.

Police Examine Videos Of Protest

The Delhi Police is examining several mobile phone videos in which its personnel, including women police officers and constables, were allegedly assaulted during the Congress protest near Jantar Mantar, PTI reported on Thursday. The footage is being analysed to identify the protesters allegedly involved and establish the sequence of events.

According to police sources cited in the report, the Delhi Police is likely to register an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to assault on public servants, obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties and other applicable sections.

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Rahul Gandhi Seen Pushing Female Cop

Another video circulating online purportedly shows Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pushing and shoving a woman police personnel while he was being detained. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were among more than 90 people detained by the Delhi Police after protesters were stopped from proceeding towards Jantar Mantar.

What Was The Protest Held For?

The protest was organised against the Election Commission, with opposition leaders demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protesters have also raised objections to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and alleged irregularities in the exercise.

The situation turned tense after police stopped the protesters from moving ahead. Several Congress leaders and workers sat on the road, following which police personnel began detaining them and removing them from the protest site.