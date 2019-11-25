Priyanka Chaturvedi questions apex court adjournment with 'Allow us to spend Sunday in peace' tweet

Mumbai: Hitting out at senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted: “Allow us to spend Sunday in peace" will find the same place in historical records as ‘Let them eat cake’ or ‘Nero Fiddling when Rome burning’. Just saying.”

Chaturvedi's tweet came after the SC quashed Sena’s plea urging immediate “floor test” for the government formation in Maharashtra. During the hearing, Rohatgi stated the notice needs to be issued in the matter so that “everyone could spend their Sunday in peace”.

However, SC will reassemble at 10.30 am on Monday to hear the writ petition by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, seeking a floor test in the Maharashtra assembly, after the bench asked the Governor to produce letters in which BJP and Ajit Pawar claimed having majority numbers and also the one in which the Governor invited them to form the government.

Following the SC judgement, Twiterratis broke into a war of words as many questioned the adjournment till tomorrow. Most believe there was a requirement of immediate floor test and the delay will give BJP more time to buy out MLAs for reaching the 145 mark needed to form the govt. “Also, in 2019, who needs 24 hours to produce a letter?” - Tweeted Gautam Bhatia, advocate of constitutional laws.

Twiterattis also stated the SC, which backed the Governor’s action terming it to be “legitimate” on Sunday, will in no way strike down its action on Monday.

However, Twitteratis said this verdict will be SC's litmus test to prove its autonomy. “Unfortunate that the SC did not order an immediate floor test. As much as Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, the Governor & President, BJP, Modi & Shah, the SC’s independence is also on test,” Tweeted Prashant Bhushan.