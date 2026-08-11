Private Vendor In Collusion With Individuals From UP, Bihar Responsible For Exam Mess: Hemant | X - HemantSorenJMM

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated in the state assembly that a Lucknow-based private vendor named TDPL, working alongside individuals from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, orchestrated irregularities and leaks in state recruitment examinations.

While speaking in the assembly and referring to student protests over JPSC and JSSC-CGL examination issues, the CM alleged a political conspiracy, claiming that rival factions and external operators from UP and Bihar colluded with the Lucknow-based agency to damage the credibility of state tests.

Hemant also compared the opposition BJP to a "parasite," accusing them of trying to politically exploit the ongoing student protests over competitive exam irregularities. He also lashed out at the BJP for creating a "web of confusion" and misleading students for electoral mileage. He also aannounced the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) preliminary examinations and the backlog examinations originally slated or held across recent years.

Meanwhile, JMM general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey in a statement

alleged that the BJP had helped facilitate the involvement of TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), an agency that had faced controversies and investigations in Uttar Pradesh, in Jharkhand's recruitment examination process. He claimed the circumstances surrounding TDPL's engagement in the state's recruitment system required a thorough investigation, alleging that the agency's involvement was part of an attempt to “defame” the Hemant Soren government and mislead thousands of job aspirants.

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“The layers of conspiracy will be gradually exposed during the investigation, and BJP's ugly face will be exposed. Everything will come out, including who was behind this entire conspiracy,” JMM leader claimed.