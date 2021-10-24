'Prioritizing defected leaders led to poll debacle for BJP', says party's national general secretary Anupam Hazra

Kolkata: After the poll debacle when BJP MLAs and MPs are defecting to the ruling Trinamool Congress from the saffron camp, BJP national general secretary Anupam Hazra expressed his displeasure against the state BJP and said that the party did a mistake by giving priority to the turncoat leaders ahead of the Assembly polls.

“It was our mistake as we had given more priority to the defected leaders and have cornered the traditional BJP leaders ahead of the polls. This is the main reason for the debacle,” said Anupam while talking to the media in Shantiniketan.

Speaking about the alleged ‘wrong decision’ taken by both central and state BJP, Anupam claimed that ‘accepting the mistakes’ should be done post-poll debacle.

“The saffron camp had given much priority to the opportunist leaders from TMC. Such leaders have no ideology and don’t belong to any party. The buzz was that BJP is forming the West Bengal government for which they joined us and after the debacle defected back. There were few wrong decisions taken by the state BJP ahead of the polls,” claimed the BJP national general secretary.

Anupam further slammed the West Bengal BJP for giving tickets to the celebrities who defected from the TMC.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the state BJP didn’t do anything adverse by giving priority to the defected leaders.

It can be recalled that a section of BJP went against the state leaders after the traditional workers and leaders were ‘overlooked’ for the turncoat leaders.

In the recent past, soon after former BJP MP Babul Supriyo defected to the TMC, Dilip Ghosh was replaced from the state president post by Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar.

