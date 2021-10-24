Goa is conducive for TMC to win the Assembly by-polls: Babul Supriyo

Kolkata: TMC leader Babul Supriyo before leaving for Goa to campaign for Trinamool Congress claimed that the situation in Goa is conducive for TMC to win the Goa Assembly polls.

“Derek O’ Brien is there in Goa and there has been a mass joining in the TMC in Goa and the situation is favorable for TMC there. It is my first visit to Goa politically as till last year I have visited Goa for the film festival. Sugata Roy and I will campaign more for the TMC,” said Babul.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Goa on October 28 to campaign for TMC ahead of the Goa Assembly election scheduled in February 2022.

On Saturday, the Bengal Chief Minister urged every individual and political party to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Left Front claimed that the Chief Minister is going to enter Goa to ‘help’ BJP by ‘cutting’ Left Front’s votes. However, the BJP has refused to accept the TMC to be a threat to them in Goa.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson claimed that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is visiting Goa to have a ‘vacation’ as according to him, TMC cannot beat the BJP in Goa.

Incidentally, after winning over West Bengal for the third time, TMC is trying to make inroads in Tripura and Goa in the upcoming Assembly polls in those states.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 09:32 PM IST