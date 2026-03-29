Principal Chief Conservator Plunges Into Andaman Reefs To Train Staff, Redefining Conservation Leadership | File Pic (Representational Image)

Sri Vijaya Puram: Bureaucracy rarely gets its feet wet. In the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, it has just gone several metres under. In a scene more suited to a nature documentary than a government programme, the islands’ top forest officer swapped files for fins, diving into the sea to hand out certificates to his staff—turning what could have been a routine valedictory into a quietly audacious statement on leadership.

The moment unfolded at the Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park in Wandoor, where a week-long scuba diving and reef monitoring programme concluded not in an auditorium, but amid corals and currents. Waiting on the ocean floor were frontline forest guards— usually tasked with patrolling dense jungles—now trained to read the fragile language of reefs. At the centre of it was Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, who chose immersion over instruction.

Donning scuba gear, he joined his team underwater, signalling that conservation, here, is not a spectator sport. The training itself, part of the National Coastal Mission’s Biosphere Management Programme, was anything but ornamental. Coral reefs— often called the rainforests of the sea—are under increasing stress from bleaching and human activity. Monitoring them requires more than policy notes; it demands skill, precision, and a willingness to descend into their world. Fourteen forest personnel spent the week learning exactly that—scuba diving, underwater navigation, reef assessment, and species identification.

For many, it was a shift from tracking wildlife on land to decoding ecosystems beneath the waves. Back on shore, the formal ceremony at the park’s Interpretation Centre brought the narrative full circle. Yet, the real takeaway lay underwater: a rare image of leadership that does not hover above but plunges in. In an era of carefully worded environmental commitments, this was refreshingly literal—conservation, delivered not from a podium, but from the ocean floor.