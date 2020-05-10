Princess Hend Al Qassimi now wants a joint council for India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, like Europe or Arab Gulf

Earlier, Princess Hend Al Qassimi made headlines after she had called out an Islamophobic man named Saurabh Upadhyay for sharing misinformation and targeting Muslims over the Tablighi Jamaat incident.

“The ruling family is friends with Indians, but as a royal, your rudeness is not welcome. All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed,” the Princess had tweeted.

Later, she had also quoted Mahatma Gandhi's famous saying “An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind" and said that "hate speech is the beginning of genocide".

Princess Hend Al Qassimi studied architecture, project management, entrepreneurship, Management, Marketing, Communications & Media, and etiquette across various institutions across the world. She has written for various publications and is also the editor-in-chief of a lifestyle magazine. She has written a book titled ‘The Black Book of Arabia’