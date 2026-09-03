Prime Minister Narendra Modi Takes Stock Of Flood Situation In Varanasi | File Pic

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Varanasi District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar over the phone and took stock of the flood situation in the city, including the rising Ganga water level, affected areas and arrangements at relief camps.

Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, directed the district administration to ensure that flood-affected people do not face any difficulties and that relief operations are carried out on a war footing.

The prime minister also sought details of food, drinking water and other essential facilities being provided at relief camps. He directed the administration to ensure immediate availability of essential services to affected people and to arrange additional relief material wherever required.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also PM Narendra Modi Meets Belgian PM Bart De Wever At Hyderabad House To Strengthen Bilateral Ties And...

He also asked officials to ensure that relief material and other assistance reach affected people without delay and to maintain continuous monitoring of the flood situation. The administration was directed to ensure that there were no shortcomings in relief and rescue operations.

The rising water level of the Ganga has renewed concerns among residents of low-lying areas along the river. By Thursday afternoon, the river had reached 70.42 metres at 4 p.m., around 16 centimetres above the warning level of 70.262 metres.

At Assi Ghat, around five feet of water has accumulated over the Subah-e-Banaras platform. The administration has barricaded the area and stopped public entry. Water has also started moving towards the road from the old Assi Ghat side.

The water level around the Nagwa drain is gradually rising, with water also reaching the road leading behind the Nagwa Rameshwar Math. Local residents said that if the water level continues to rise at the same pace, around a dozen families from Sonkar Basti and Harijan Basti in Nagwa may have to move to relief camps.

The situation along the Varuna river has also worsened, with water entering houses in Hidayat Nagar and Taliman Nagar, causing difficulties for residents of the riverside settlements.